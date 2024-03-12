Flames' Markstrom scratched from expected start due to injury

The Calgary Flames will be giving backup goaltender Dan Vladar his second straight start tonight against the Colorado Avalanche.

This move was unexpected, as Jacob Markstrom was in the starter’s net at morning skate. However, the Flames took to X just moments ago to announce that the 34-year-old is out with a lower-body injury, and that Dustin Wolf has been recalled from the Calgary Wranglers as a result.

Goaltender Dustin Wolf has been recalled from the @AHLWranglers. Jacob Markstrom is day-to-day with a lower body injury.#Flames | @original16beer pic.twitter.com/GxlMTruTSx — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) March 12, 2024

Markstrom has had himself an impressive season, with a 2.68 goals against average (GAA) along with a .910 save percentage (SV%) in 41 appearances. The one issue has been his health, as he has had several minor ailments throughout the season that have forced him to miss short periods of time. Due in large part to his injuries, Wolf has been recalled on numerous occasions.

The Flames are looking to turn things around after a rough weekend in which they were blown out by the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes. Vladar was roughed up in Sunday’s loss to the ‘Canes, allowing seven goals on 40 shots. In 19 appearances this season he owns a 3.42 GAA and a .885 SV%.

After tonight, the Flames have just two more games remaining this week, with the Vegas Golden Knights in town on Thursday followed by the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. With the light schedule, it is possible that Vladar starts all three if Markstrom is unable to return beforehand.

With a playoff berth looking less likely by the day, head coach Ryan Huska may also look to give Dustin Wolf a shot at redemption after his rough go versus the San Jose Sharks nearly a month ago. The 22-year-old has struggled in six NHL appearances this season, but has continued to excel with the Wranglers, putting together a 2.43 GAA and a .923 SV% in 35 games.

Nevertheless, it’s Vladar’s net tonight. He’ll look to put an end to the Avalanche’s three-game winning streak, and try and get the Flames slightly closer to the Vegas Golden Knights in the playoff race. Puck drop is set for 7:00 pm MT.