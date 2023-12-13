The Calgary Flames may be welcoming goaltender Jacob Markstrom back into the lineup in a short time.

Markstrom was sidelined for the Flames’ last five games after suffering a fractured finger during a practice on December 4.

At the time of the injury, head coach Ryan Huska told reporters they didn’t have a clear timeline but classified it as week-to-week. Markstrom appears to be on track, if not ahead of that timeline, as he was on the ice this morning at Winsport practicing with the Calgary Wranglers.

Some positive news: #flames goalie Jacob Markstrom is practicing with the Calgary Wranglers today, nine days after leaving Flames practice with a broken finger pic.twitter.com/bRx870JFzw — Salim Nadim Valji (@salimvalji) December 13, 2023



The Flames have struggled in Markstrom’s absence, winning just one game. The poor stretch of play has seen their record drop to 11-14-4, yet they remain in the hunt, trailing the Arizona Coyotes by just two points for a wild-card position.

With Markstrom out, Dustin Wolf has been given an opportunity with the Flames, starting three of the past five games. He’s amassed a 1-1-1 record during the stint, allowing 10 goals on 98 shots. While he hasn’t been bad, he hasn’t dominated as fans hoped he would. The mediocre play will likely result in him being re-assigned to the Wranglers once Markstrom is deemed ready to return.

The Flames have one game remaining on their short three-game road trip that will take place tomorrow night versus the Minnesota Wild. No announcement has been made yet, but it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see Dan Vladar get the nod between the pipes. Once that outing is wrapped up, the Flames will return home and welcome the Tampa Bay Lightning to town on Saturday night. Given that he is back practicing today, Markstrom may be ready to make that start.