SportsHockeyFlames

Suspension coming? Flames’ Mangiapane has hearing with NHL

Preston Hodgkinson
Preston Hodgkinson
|
Nov 5 2023, 6:51 pm
Suspension coming? Flames’ Mangiapane has hearing with NHL

Calgary Flames forward Andrew Mangiapane might be facing a suspension after a crosscheck he delivered on Saturday night.

NHL Player Safety sent out a post on social media on Sunday morning saying that the 27-year-old will be having a hearing for a crosscheck he made to the head of Kraken forward Jared McCann.

The play happened in the first period after McCann blocked a shot. The puck then got caught up under the Kraken forward when Mangiapane decided to crosscheck McCann’s head into the ice as he searched for the loose puck.

Mangiapane received a match penalty for intent to injure on the play and was thrown out of the game.

McCann went to the Seattle locker room after the play but did return to the bench later in the first period.

Throughout his 353-game NHL career, the former 2015 sixth-round pick has never been suspended.

Some hockey fans on social media were not happy with the hit.

Mangiapane is off to a decent start to the season, despite the overall team struggles. Through 11 games, he leads the Flames with four goals and is second in points with seven.

This would be the second time this season that a Flames player has had a hearing for a hit.

In October, defenceman Rasmus Andersson was suspended for four games after a high hit to Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine.

GET MORE CALGARY NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Preston HodgkinsonPreston Hodgkinson
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Flames
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop