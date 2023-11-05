Suspension coming? Flames’ Mangiapane has hearing with NHL

Calgary Flames forward Andrew Mangiapane might be facing a suspension after a crosscheck he delivered on Saturday night.

NHL Player Safety sent out a post on social media on Sunday morning saying that the 27-year-old will be having a hearing for a crosscheck he made to the head of Kraken forward Jared McCann.

Calgary’s Andrew Mangiapane will have a hearing today for Cross-checking Seattle’s Jared McCann. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) November 5, 2023

The play happened in the first period after McCann blocked a shot. The puck then got caught up under the Kraken forward when Mangiapane decided to crosscheck McCann’s head into the ice as he searched for the loose puck.

Mangiapane received a match penalty for intent to injure on the play and was thrown out of the game.

Andrew Mangiapane is assessed a match penalty for attempt to injure on Jared McCann and has been thrown out of the game. pic.twitter.com/KbnLdRyEbZ — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 5, 2023

McCann went to the Seattle locker room after the play but did return to the bench later in the first period.

Throughout his 353-game NHL career, the former 2015 sixth-round pick has never been suspended.

Some hockey fans on social media were not happy with the hit.

Should be banned for the year, classless — 🪐Kitt🪐 (@QubitKitt) November 5, 2023

There was no need him to do that a cheap dirty shot he should get suspended for that — Suleiman Damji (@SullyCanuck87) November 5, 2023

Mangiapane is off to a decent start to the season, despite the overall team struggles. Through 11 games, he leads the Flames with four goals and is second in points with seven.

This would be the second time this season that a Flames player has had a hearing for a hit.

In October, defenceman Rasmus Andersson was suspended for four games after a high hit to Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine.