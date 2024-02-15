Calgary Flames forward Andrew Mangiapane is doing an excellent job living up to his “bread man” nickname.

Mangiapane’s fiancé, Claudia Tersigni, shared pictures on her Instagram this morning of her and the Flames forward making bread at the Italian Centre in Calgary. The fresh-baked bread the happy couple made will be available for customers this Saturday. Fans wishing to make an appearance and purchase can do so knowing their purchase will help donate a meal through the Youth Centres of Calgary (YCC).

“Stop by the Italian Centre this Saturday February 17th and pick up our fresh baked 88 bread!” Tersigni wrote. “Super excited to partner up with the Italian Centre! For every loaf sold on Saturday, the Italian Centre will be donating a meal through the YCC Youth Centres in Calgary. Our 88 Pagnotta bread is only $4.88! Let’s give back to our community together! Mangiapane, Vivi Bene! (eat bread and live well).”

Mangiapane and the Italian Centre first partnered up prior to the 2023-24 season when the 27-year-old announced the launching of Mange’s Breadsticks. The community program supports YCC in Ogden, allowing kids to learn and benefit from the basics of hockey. It is a two-hour after-school program that takes place twice a week. It started up in October and runs through March.

“Our vision is to play a role in breaking down barriers in the game of hockey and supporting kids who are told they can’t, they don’t have access, or that hockey is too expensive,” said Mangiapane at the time the program was announced. “Hockey should be available to everyone who loves the game or wants to learn. Calgary has given so much to Claudia and I, and we want to show our love back to this supportive community and help all the underdogs out there play the game we love so much.”

Fans wanting to support Mangiapane and YCC can do so by heading to the Italian Centre, located at 9919 Fairmount Drive SE. Doors will open at 9:00 am MT.