Flames and Mangiapane avoid arbitration with new $17.4M contract

Andrew Mangiapane is Calgary Flames property for another three years, signing a $17.4 million contract.

The new deal, which will count $5.8 million against the salary cap on an annual basis, was struck just three days before the Flames and Mangiapane were scheduled to go to salary arbitration.

Salary arbitration has the potential to get messy, straining relationships between teams and players in some instances. Given what Flames management has been through already this summer, more drama clearly wasn’t preferable.

Mangiapane had a career year for the Flames last season, setting career highs in goals (35), assists (20), and points (55). The 26-year-old has scored 78 goals and 54 assists for 132 points in his 260-game NHL career — played entirely with the Flames.