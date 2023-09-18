Flames' Mackenzie Weegar proposes to longtime girlfriend in Banff

Calgary Flames defenceman Mackenzie Weegar just earned the ultimate ring, and it wasn’t on the ice.

Over the weekend, the 29-year-old popped the question to his longtime girlfriend, Maggie Wallace — extra soulmate points for matching initials.

And the Ottawa native did it in true Alberta style, getting down on one knee at the Fairmont Banff Springs in a room filled with rose petals and candles.

Photos from the big moment show the couple facing an epic view of mountains and springs.

🥹🥹🥹 Congrats to Weegs and Maggie on their engagement! pic.twitter.com/qt5Q20HGob — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) September 17, 2023

Since arriving in Calgary from the Florida Panthers last summer via trade, Weegar seems to have quickly embraced his new team and city.

Rumoured to be the next captain of the Flames, the puck-moving defenceman recently confirmed that he would accept the role without hesitation.

“If they did choose me, I would love to be the captain of the Calgary Flames,” Weegar said in August as a guest on the Sportsnet show Flames Talk. “There’d be a lot of work. I think I’m ready for it.”

His fiancée also seems to be taking a liking to her new surroundings. When Weegar was asked about the possibility of staying in Calgary long-term before signing an eight-year, $50 million contract with the team, he mentioned that Wallace was a fan of the city’s Western ways.

“I’d take all the years I can for sure,” Weegar told Sportsnet, adding that Wallace is “a little bit country,” and that she already owns a pair of cowboy boots.

While things are looking up for Weegar on and off the ice, the same couldn’t be said about the Flames last season. After missing the 2023 playoffs by a razor-thin margin, multiple front-office changes, including hiring Ryan Huska as head coach and Craig Conroy as general manager, were made during the offseason.

Weegar, who netted 31 points last season, believes the new administration will bring a much-needed “breath of fresh air” to the organization.

“I know it’s been talked about a lot… but I think a lot of guys are itching to get back and to prove to everybody what kind of player they are and what kind of team we are,” he said in an interview last month.

“We want to push for that Stanley Cup.”