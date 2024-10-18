Calgary Flames looking to trade for a centre: report

Don’t expect the Calgary Flames to sell off their roster like they did a season ago.

It’s been reported on more than one occasion that the Flames are looking to have a much quieter season in terms of transactions than they did in 2023-24, when trade speculation surrounded them from the get-go.

Selling doesn’t appear to be an option for Craig Conroy at this point. Instead, the Flames general manager may be looking to add a piece to his lineup.

“There’s not usually much trade activity to start a season, but I’m told Flames GM Craig Conroy has been working the phones in recent days to try and find a centre to add to the Calgary Flames in their middle six,” said Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli. “Preferably someone that fits their age scheme. Preferably, if at all possible, in a perfect world, a right-shooting centre.”

Early season trades are rare, but the #Flames – one of the best stories to start the year – are looking to add another center to the mix. Details tonight on @SportsOnPrimeCA:pic.twitter.com/V4Zvm6eqPi — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) October 18, 2024

While the timing is certainly interesting, the fact the Flames are looking to add doesn’t come as a major surprise. Their 4-0-0 start to the season doesn’t hurt, but the bigger picture is the fact that Conroy has said in the past he would prefer young, NHL-ready players over picks and/or prospects.

The Flames have accumulated both picks and prospects under Conroy’s watch. In fact, they have a combined 10 picks in the top three rounds of the next two drafts. Should they acquire the young centreman they are looking for, chances are one or two of those selections will be heading the other way.

The interesting part in all of this is whether or not other teams are willing to part ways with such a player right now. As Seravalli mentioned, trades are very uncommon at this time of the season, as many GMs have yet to even consider whether they will be buyers or sellers.

Nonetheless, it appears as though Conroy is trying to add to his current centre group of Nazem Kadri, Martin Pospisil, Mikael Backlund, and Justin Kirkland.