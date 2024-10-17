ESPN gives Flames goalies a brutal ranking

Calgary Flames fans won’t be too happy to see where their goalie duo ranks on a recent ranking of all 32 NHL teams. Hearing what one anonymous goalie analyst had to say about Dustin Wolf will only add to the frustration.

ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski recently talked with several coaches, analytics gurus, former players, and others about all 32 teams’ goaltending duos this season. The Flames did not fare well, ranking 29th on the list. The only teams to come lower than them are the Columbus Blue Jackets, San Jose Sharks, and the Anaheim Ducks, all of whom are expected to be in the fight for the first-overall pick.

In defence of the list, expectations were low for the Flames crease following Jacob Markstrom’s departure. After all, Dustin Wolf was entering the season with very little experience, and Dan Vladar struggled the past two years. With that said, the number of people who continue to doubt Wolf’s future in the NHL stands out as a surprise.

“I’m still not sure he’s an NHL guy now,” one goalie analyst told Wyshynski. “I think they’re going to give him all the opportunity, but I’m not sure that he is a full-time NHL guy.”

That’s quite a sentiment, given what Wolf has proven to this point in his career. The 23-year-old won the goaltender of the year award in each of his first two AHL seasons, along with a league MVP in year two. His numbers in 2023-24 were the worst of his three years in the AHL, yet still highly impressive, with a 2.45 goals against average (GAA) and a .922 save percentage (SV%).

As for Vladar, he had an ugly 3.62 GAA along with a .882 SV% in 20 appearances last season. The rough showing had some suggesting Devin Cooley would be a better option for the Flames, but Vladar wound up winning the job.

So far, so good, as he appears to be 100% healthy after undergoing hip surgery in March. He’s made two starts this far, coming out on top in both.

The doubts surrounding the Flames goaltenders feels very similar to the doubts cast on the team as a whole. No one expected much from them this season, yet here they are at 4-0-0. It seems they are having a lot of fun proving people wrong, and will look to continue doing so Saturday night against the Seattle Kraken.