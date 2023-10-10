Here's what the Flames lines look like ahead of their season opener

Now that the preseason is over, the games will start to matter a whole lot more for the Calgary Flames.

This is a team that has plenty to prove after a lackluster 2022-23 season. While there have been some changes, this roster looks similar to what it did by the end of the 2022-23 campaign. That isn’t necessarily a bad thing, as there is reason to believe several on this Flames team will be much better moving forward.

The Flames will get a chance to prove to their fanbase that they will indeed be a better team this season beginning tomorrow, as they are set to take on the Winnipeg Jets at 8 pm MT.

While things are subject to change, we have a pretty good idea of what the lines will look like for the Flames tomorrow based on the combinations Ryan Huska chose to use at today’s practice.

#Flames at practice Tuesday: Huberdeau-Lindholm-Dube

Sharangovich-Kadri-Coronato

Mangiapane-Backlund-Coelman

Greer-Ruzicka-Duehr

Hunt Hanifin-Andersson

Zadorov-Weegar

Oesterle-Tanev

Gilbert Markstrom

Vladar — Pat Steinberg (@Fan960Steinberg) October 10, 2023

One interesting thing Flames fans were quick to notice was that Yegor Sharangovich was skating on a line alongside Nazem Kadri and Matt Coronato. Many expected that the 25-year-old, who was acquired this offseason in exchange for Tyler Toffoli, may begin the season alongside Jonathan Huberdeau. While those two may very well see time together throughout the season, it appears that Huska isn’t going to try it out just yet.

On the back end, there are no major surprises. Dennis Gilbert is expected to remain as the team’s seventh defenceman moving forward, but will likely see game action when Huska feels he needs to go with a more physical lineup. Seeing Jacob Markstrom in the pipes is no surprise either, as he is expected to have a workhorse-like role once again in 2023-24.