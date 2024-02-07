It’s only been one game, but it’s hard not to get excited about what we saw from the Calgary Flames in their first outing after the All-Star break last night.

The Flames were tasked with a tough matchup, going up against one of the NHL’s best, the Boston Bruins. Last night, however, it was the Flames who looked like one of the league’s best, as they outplayed the Bruins all night, and were rewarded with a 4-1 victory.

“This was one of our better games this year,” head coach Ryan Huska said. “I thought it was a really good team game where guys played the right way. They were simple for the most part, and I thought we skated really well. It’s nice to see. For me, it was one of those nights where the four lines were going.”

#Flames head coach Ryan Huska gives his assessment on the win over the Bruins! pic.twitter.com/ASXNjedUcI — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) February 7, 2024

One player who particularly impressed was Jonathan Huberdeau. The 30-year-old recorded his first three-point night of the season, scoring a goal and adding two helpers. He has shown signs of improvement in 2024, as through 13 games in the new year he has 13 points.

Jonathan Huberdeau strips the puck off Charlie McAvoy and then rips it upstairs 🎯 pic.twitter.com/raGiHYqpJ9 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 7, 2024

Huberdeau’s goal, just his seventh of the season, was an absolute beauty. He stripped the puck from Charlie McAvoy, one of the NHL’s best defenceman, before wiring a wrist shot over the glove hand of Jeremy Swayman. If he can start to use that shot more often, he could become a major threat for the Flames for the remainder of the season.

“Obviously a great shot by Huby. What a shot,” Nazem Kadri told reporters. “He’s gotta use that more often. Picked a great corner.”

"One of our best of the year, obviously against a great team in a tough building." Nazem Kadri reflects on the win in Boston to kick off the road trip! pic.twitter.com/XxmHB2PBpK — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) February 7, 2024

With the victory, the Flames are now just three points shy of the St. Louis Blues for a wild-card spot. They will look to continue closing that gap tomorrow night, as they are set to go up against the New Jersey Devils. Puck drop in that one is set for 5 pm MT.