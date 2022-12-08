Flames offer up centre Kevin Rooney for free on waivers

Kevin Rooney’s tenure with the Calgary Flames might be coming to an end after just 17 games.

The Flames placed Rooney, who was signed to a two-year contract worth $1.3 million per season this summer, on waivers, making him available for free to any of the remaining 31 teams around the league.

Placed on NHL waivers today: Kevin Rooney (CGY), Martin Kaut (COL), Tyler Benson (EDM) and Ryan Carpenter (NYR). — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) December 8, 2022

Rooney has one point, an assist, in 17 games this season playing primarily on the fourth-line alongside Milan Lucic and Trevor Lewis.

He has been a frequent healthy scratch, including a 5-3 win against the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday. In all, he has been scratched for nine games this season.

The 29-year-old left-shot centre has 46 points (24 goals, 22 assists) in 227 career games with the Flames, New York Rangers, and New Jersey Devils.

Rooney was one of four players placed on waivers, joining Colorado Avalanche forward Martin Kaut, Tyler Benson of the Edmonton Oilers, and Rangers forward Ryan Carpenter.

The move wasn’t the only one for the Calgary club on Thursday.

The Flames also recalled 24-year-old prospect Matthew Phillips from the team’s American Hockey League affiliate. He will accompany the team on their upcoming three-game road trip.