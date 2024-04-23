Flames' Kadri will soon release a book detailing his hockey career

Calgary Flames forward Nazem Kadri took to Instagram today to announce that he has written a book that will be published later this season.

The book Dreamer, My Life on the Edge, appears to be a story that reflects on Kadri’s journey to the NHL, along with plenty of other stories from his 903-game career.

“It’s been nice to reflect on how things have gone thus far,” Kadri wrote on Instagram. “A lot of details you’re not gonna wanna miss, full disclosure. Absolute blast being able to put my career in perspective with the help of some great people. You’re gonna enjoy this as much as I did! Pre-order now via the link in my bio.”

In recent seasons, Kadri has established himself as a top-tier NHL forward. His 2021-22 season with the Colorado Avalanche, where he won his first Stanley Cup, saw him register a career-high 87 points in 71 games. That season earned him a seven-year, $49 million deal with the Flames. After a slow start in Calgary, he came ready to play this season, putting up a team-leading 75 points in 82 games.

Despite all his success in recent seasons, the 33-year-old has a bit of a checkered past.

Kadri has always played on the edge, but that style started to cost him and his team, as he was suspended in several playoff series, both with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Avalanche, for high hits. He took plenty of criticism as a result but wound up having the last laugh when he was able to not only avoid suspension during the Avalanche’s Stanley Cup championship in 2022 but played a massive role with 15 points in 16 games.

“For everybody who thought I was a liability in the playoffs, you can kiss my ass,” Kadri said to David Amber and Elliotte Friedman moments after hoisting the Cup.

In addition to those moments, Kadri is a Muslim of Lebanese descent, which is not at all common in the NHL. He has been very open about his background and his story to the NHL, which his book is likely to touch on. It is set to be released on October 15 and can be pre-ordered by clicking here.