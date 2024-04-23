Flames fans are hopeful that Kylington will get contract extension

In a season with several lows, Oliver Kylington was able to provide the Calgary Flames with arguably the biggest feel-good moment throughout the entire NHL.

Kylington was able to make his return to the Flames blue line in late January. It served as his first NHL game since the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, as struggles with mental health forced him to miss the entirety of the 2022-23 season, as well as a good chunk of the 2023-24 campaign. It was a long wait but was all well worth it when he was announced as part of the starting lineup ahead of a game on January 25 against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Kylington wound up playing in 33 games this season, scoring three goals and eight points while averaging 17:15 minutes of ice time. For the most part, his timing offensively wasn’t where it was two seasons ago, though that was to be expected given how long he was away. One thing that was clear right from the get-go, however, was that his skating ability remains elite.

Some flaws remain in Kylington’s game, particularly on the defensive end. That said, it is clear that he remains a top-six NHL defenceman. Set to become a UFA this summer, he will receive interest on the open market should he get to that point. However, he made it very clear in his end-of-season media availabilities that his goal is to remain in Calgary.

“I want to stay. I like it here,” Kylington said. “I’ll let my agents and the business side of things take care of itself, but I think I’ve been clear about how I like Calgary.”

Those comments resonated with many Flames fans, who share the same optimism in hoping the two sides can come to an agreement on a new deal.

Before sitting out last season, Kylington had signed a two-year, $5 million extension which carried a $2.5 million cap hit. Should the two work something out, a similar contract should be expected.