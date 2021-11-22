Flames' Johnny Gaudreau named NHL's top star of the week

Johnny Gaudreau’s homecoming efforts didn’t go unnoticed.

Gaudreau has been named the NHL’s First Star of the Week, besting Washington Capitals goaltender Ilya Samsonov and Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar.

He netted seven points (four goals, three assists), including two game-winners, as the Flames went 3-0-1 in four road games through some familiar cities to Gaudreau.

Gaudreau had an assist and an NHL career-high 10 shots in a 2-1 loss at the Philadelphia Flyers last Tuesday. Carneys Point, where Gaudreau grew up, is just a half-hour drive from Wells Fargo Center, home of the Flyers.

Johnny doing Johnny things. pic.twitter.com/325MPclxZp — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) November 19, 2021

Gaudreau had two goals and an assist, his 39th career three-point outing, in a 5-0 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday. It was his 28th career multi-goal performance and 24th game-winner.

Leaving Johnny all alone at the side of the net is a bold strategy. It did not pay off for them. pic.twitter.com/ivrc3ulmQ4 — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) November 19, 2021

He added two more points, one goal and one assist, in a 5-2 win against the New York Islanders in Saturday’s opening of UBS Arena.

Gaudreau capped the week with his third game-winning goal of the season, tied for fourth-most in the league, in a 4-0 win against the Boston Bruins. The 28-year-old spent three seasons playing for Boston College, winning the Hobey Baker Award as the top men’s hockey player in the NCAA in 2014.

Thanks for the big rebound 😊 pic.twitter.com/JEwQ2ZrebS — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) November 22, 2021

Gaudreau is tied for fourth in NHL scoring with 22 points (8-14-22) this season.