Flames add former Ducks general manager Bob Murray to staff

Bob Murray is now a member of the Calgary Flames.

Daily Hive can confirm the longtime Anaheim Ducks general manager has joined the Flames as a scout, three months after resigning from GM in November.

A team-initiated investigation into his workplace conduct was conducted before his departure. Murray has since entered and completed a treatment centre for alcohol misuse disorder.

The 67-year-old was hired to scout the West Coast, specifically the California area. His first game on behalf of the team was Tuesday between the Ducks and San Jose Sharks at Honda Center on Tuesday.

Murray and current Flames coach Darryl Sutter were teammates with the Chicago Blackhawks for eight years from 1979 to 1987. He also hired Sutter as an advisor to the Ducks’ coaching staff in Anaheim in 2019, before Sutter eventually replaced Geoff Ward as the head coach of the Calgary Flames last season.

Murray had served as the Ducks’ GM from 2008, replacing Brian Burke midseason, until he resigned. He won the Stanley Cup under Burke in 2007 while serving as the team’s senior vice-president of hockey operations.