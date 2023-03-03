Flames have interest in van Riemsdyk, but might back off buying: report

The Calgary Flames have inquired about trading for Philadelphia Flyers winger James van Riemsdyk, but are no sure buyers heading into the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline.

The Flames, along with the Winnipeg Jets, Seattle Kraken, and Vegas Golden Knights, are among those with interest in van Riemsdyk, according to Chris Johnston of TSN.

The reported ask is a third-round pick.

Calgary trails the Jets, Kraken, and Vegas Golden Knights in Pacific Division and wild card chases.

The Flames are five points back of Winnipeg for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the West, with the Jets having played one fewer game. Winnipeg, the closest catch for Calgary, is on pace for 97 points, meaning the Flames would have to play to a .775 points percentage to eclipse them at 98.

As a result, it’s a tough spot for Calgary, who has played to a .540 pace this season, to be buyers.

Van Riemsdyk has 23 points (nine goals, 14 assists) in 41 games this season, and 585 points (297 goals, 288 assists) in 920 career NHL games with the Flyers and Toronto Maple Leafs.

He’s a pending unrestricted free agent at season’s end whose expiring five-year, $35 million contract pays him $7 million annually.