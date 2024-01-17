Flames embracing hilarious new nickname for Blake Coleman

It appears that the Calgary Flames’ recent dads trip may have sparked a new nickname for Blake Coleman.

It all began when the dads were in the locker room announcing the starting lineup prior to the Flames’ road game last week versus the Arizona Coyotes. Rusty Coleman stole the show, giving both fans and teammates a new name for his son.

“Starting at right or left wing, I’m never sure which,” Rusty said. “The Texas Tiger, Blake Coleman!”

WHAT A START! The dads and mentors got the boys fired up with this 🔥 starting lineup read! pic.twitter.com/I2QJSMV92y — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) January 12, 2024



After the game, Coleman admitted he had no idea where the nickname came from, but said it could stick moving forward. It turns out that is exactly the case.

After scoring his 20th goal of the season last night in a thrilling 3-2 overtime victory over the Coyotes, the Saddledome blared the song “Roar” by Katy Perry. Coleman joked with reporters after the game that perhaps his daughter requested the song, but admitted that he used to enjoy it himself.

“It was a hot song back in the day,” said a grinning Coleman. “I don’t know if you remember, but that was one all the girls back in the day were singing in the club.”

The Texas Tiger’s new goal song? Roar by Katy Perry 😂 pic.twitter.com/9AbfKzlWpv — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) January 17, 2024



The nickname appears to be good luck for Coleman, as he has recorded three goals and six points in the three games since his father first came up with it. That said, the 32-year-old has been scorching hot all season long, as he leads the Flames with 20 goals and 38 points on the season. He’ll look to keep the good times rolling tomorrow night in a home tilt versus the Toronto Maple Leafs.