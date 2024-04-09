"It's pretty special": Flames giving Wolf the start in his home town tonight

Tonight’s game is one that Calgary Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf has been dreaming about for a long time.

The 22-year-old, who has appeared in 13 games with the Flames this season, will be given the nod tonight. Getting starts is always exciting for the young goaltender, but tonight’s is far more special, given that it will be in front of some family and friends.

Wolf grew up in Gilroy, California, which is roughly a 30-minute drive to San Jose. He happened to make the first start of his career last season versus the San Jose Sharks, but it took place in Calgary at the Saddledome. While that game also served as a huge accomplishment, he admitted that tonight’s outing at the SAP Center is extra exciting.

“I’ve played in this building a couple times with Stockton and a couple years prior, and obviously watched a ton of games here growing up,” Wolf said. “It’s pretty special to be in this environment now and get this opportunity.”

Wolf has admitted that he and his family grew up Sharks fans given how close they lived to the arena. In recent years, however, that has obviously changed.

“That was what the house consisted of, Sharks memorabilia,” Wolf told reporters yesterday when asked how much teal was featured in his home growing up. “It eventually converted, and now it’s all red. It’ll be special to be back [in San Jose].”

What also makes this game special is that Wolf will get to play it with one of his biggest mentors in the building; Thomas Speer. Speer served as Wolf’s goalie coach in his rookie season with the Stockton Heat, helping the young Flames netminder adjust to the professional game. He has since spent the past two seasons as the Sharks’ goalie coach.

“He was critical for my development,” Wolf explained. “He’s been a guy that I’ve looked up to basically as a second dad the last few years. We’ve played against him twice since he’s been with the Sharks and I’ve been up here. Hopefully [tonight] is another opportunity to try and one-up him.”

Wolf started the 2023-24 season in the AHL for the third straight year but was recalled on March 21 due to Dan Vladar undergoing hip surgery. As a result, he will finish out the season with the Flames and is expected to remain up for the 2024-25 campaign.

In his 13 NHL appearances this season, he owns a 3.30 goals against average (GAA) along with a .895 save percentage (SV%). He’ll look to improve upon those numbers tonight against the 32nd-placed Sharks. Puck drop is set for 8:30 pm MT.