Many individuals, companies, and sporting teams are showing support for World Down Syndrome Day today, and the Calgary Flames are no exception.

The Flames are in the midst of a lengthy break, as they last played on Monday versus the Washington Capitals and aren’t back in action until Saturday against the Vancouver Canucks. After having the last two days off, they were back practicing at Scotiabank Saddledome on Thursday morning and showed a heart-warming gesture for World Down Syndrome Day, which has become a tradition for them.

In recognition of #WorldDownSyndromeDay, the boys rocked mismatched socks during practice today! pic.twitter.com/AyGja9d4vO — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) March 21, 2024

The Flames have been doing this for several seasons now. It first took place in the 2021-22 season, shortly after Darryl Sutter came in for his second stint as head coach. Sutter’s youngest son, Chris, has Down syndrome, which made the cause all the more special for the Flames when they started this tradition.

Known as Rock Your Socks, mismatched socks has become a big theme on World Down Syndrome day. As per the Down Syndrome Association of Delaware, mismatched socks is symbolic because “people with Down Syndrome have three copies of their 21st chromosome. Socks were chosen because the karyotype of Ds chromosome actually looks like mismatched socks!”

Several Flames fans were quick to show their appreciation for their team, making the gesture at today’s practice.

@theDJtripleT flames boys <3 — 🏒 adrienne – hockey swiftie 🏒 (@guffychan) March 21, 2024

Hell yea — CL¥DE| MONY AND ZARY STAN (@monyhan23) March 21, 2024

Hell yea — CL¥DE| MONY AND ZARY STAN (@monyhan23) March 21, 2024