Flames have no choice but to healthy scratch Jonathan Huberdeau

It is hard to put into words just how poor of a season Jonathan Huberdeau is having for the Calgary Flames.

The 30-year-old has just four goals and 15 points through 32 games, both of which rank 11th among his teammates. He also trails Nazem Kadri for the most giveaways by forwards and owns a team-worst plus/minus of -14. The next lowest among active roster players is Dillon Dube at -7.

The downfall of someone who was considered to be an elite NHLer just two seasons ago is unexplainable. While some were concerned about how his eight-year, $84 million extension would hold up, no one imagined it would become the league’s worst contract just 32 games into existence.

Now pointless in nine straight, the Flames have no choice but to put Huberdeau up in the press box for a game or two. It will undoubtedly embarrass the former 115-point scorer, but if he does his best to keep a positive attitude, it could prove to work as a reset and help get his game back on track. At this point, head coach Ryan Huska has no other option.

Back on November 7, Huska tried to get through to Huberdeau by benching him for the third period in a win over the Nashville Predators. The message was well received, as he put up six points in the next six games. Unfortunately, his play cooled off again shortly after and has remained ice-cold ever since.

At best, being a healthy scratch may be what it takes to wake Huberdeau up and get him playing like the elite playmaker he was during his time with the Florida Panthers. On the other hand, his struggles could continue afterward, which may become an unsolvable problem. At this point, however, there is no harm in trying, and Huska and former head coach Darryl Sutter have seemingly exhausted all other options.