Flames have everybody "on board in this room" for Pride night

The Calgary Flames are ready to show their pride.

Each and every one of them.

The Flames expect everyone in the lineup against the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night to rock special custom warmup jerseys in celebration of Pride Night.

“Everybody’s on board in this room,” defenceman MacKenzie Weegar said. “Everybody’s more than comfortable wearing the jersey. A lot of us spoke about it, and not one guy had a disagreement. Everybody’s welcome in this dressing room and in this arena, and we know we’re really happy to be wearing this jersey.”

The Calgary club unveiled the special warmup jerseys for Pride Night on Monday.

The details are perfection 🌈 pic.twitter.com/TiIXqXDT4v — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) March 27, 2023

The jerseys, designed by local artist Megan Parker, have the familiar “flaming C” with a pattern incorporating flora and fauna arranged “in a soft and inviting pattern, loosely based on the same colour pattern as the pride flag,” according to the team.

The players will sign the jerseys, and they will be auctioned off in support of the CSEC Inclusion Program.

“Oh yeah. They’ll wear them. I don’t think it’s been a real issue for our team at all,” head coach Darryl Sutter said Monday.

“I think all it signifies is that everything is accepted, right? We accept them as fans. That’s what we’re doing.”

Pride Nights across the NHL have caught plenty of spotlight of late, with some players refusing to wear Pride jerseys, including Ivan Provorov of the Philadelphia Flyers, Eric Staal and Marc Staal of the Florida Panthers, and James Reimer of the San Jose Sharks.

Some teams have bailed on the jerseys altogether.

Not the Flames, however.

We're proud to reveal our 2023 Pride Night jersey, designed by local artist Megan Parker! We'll be wearing these amazing jerseys during warm-ups ahead of our Mar. 28 game vs. LA 🌈 They will be signed and auctioned off in support of the CSEC Inclusion Program! pic.twitter.com/8dTmdo6gmX — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) March 27, 2023

“We have it in my family, and it hits home for me, so it’s kind of a no-brainer for me, but at the end of the day, it’s more about just everybody that’s walking in this locker room, and we’re proud to have open arms for people,” forward Blake Coleman said.

“I’m proud to wear them, and I’m proud to support causes like that. And at the end of the day, it’s more about showing that we’re inclusive in our locker room, and you know, it’s a small thing, but if it means that much to somebody else, then obviously it’s something that’s important.”