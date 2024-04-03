Though many Calgary Flames fans weren’t thrilled with how Noah Hanifin handled his trade situation, they all know that their team lost a great defenceman in him.

After rumours swirling all season, the Flames finally moved Hanifin just two days before the trade deadline, sending him to the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for Daniil Miromanov, a first-round pick in 2025, and a conditional third-round selection in 2025.

As expected, the loss of Hanifin on the blue line has hurt the Flames, who have won just four out of 13 games since his departure. The results have been far more positive for the Golden Knights.

The Golden Knights had been in quite a rut before acquiring Hanifin, as they had been one of the NHL’s worst teams since mid-December. As many expected, they have gotten back on track, winning nine of 13 since he joined their lineup.

Hanifin has been used in all situations for the Golden Knights, playing on their top penalty-killing unit while also seeing time with their second power-play group. His 22:51 minutes in ice time per game is second among all his teammates to only Alex Pietrangelo. The 27-year-old has an impressive six points in 13 games, including his first goal, which came last night versus the Vancouver Canucks.

Noah Hanifin gets his first goal with the @GoldenKnights! ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/YywnFrho6J — NHL (@NHL) April 3, 2024

“It was nice. It was good to finally get one,” Hanifin said postgame. “Just trying to get pucks on net and shoot it. It was nice to get one in front of the home crowd.”

When the Golden Knights traded for Hanifin, they were at risk of falling out of the playoff picture entirely, tied with the Nashville Predators with 73 points in a wild-card spot. Thanks to their recent resurgence, including a current three-game winning streak, they have jumped ahead of the LA Kings and are now sitting third in the Pacific Division.

While there are still a few weeks to go in the regular season, if the playoffs began today, the Golden Knights would be facing the Edmonton Oilers in the first round. The two met in the second round a season ago, with the Golden Knights advancing in six games en route to their first Stanley Cup championship.