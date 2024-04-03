Flames goaltending prospect Sergeev transferring schools

Despite a solid sophomore season with the University of Connecticut, Calgary Flames goaltending prospect Arseni Sergeev has decided to transfer.

Sergeev saw some decreased playing time this season, dropping from 20 appearances in the 2022-23 season to 16 in 2023-24. In an attempt to see the net more next season, the 21-year-old announced on Instagram that he will be transferring to Penn State.

“I want to thank UConn for two great years,” Sergeev wrote. “I am thankful to have been part of this team and the atmosphere. Special thanks to my coaches, teammates, and family. I am excited to announce the next step of my journey, as I have decided to join Penn State to continue my athletic and academic career.”

Similar to Dustin Wolf, Sergeev was a seventh-round selection, having been taken by the Flames at 205th overall at the 2021 NHL Draft. While he isn’t as highly touted as Wolf, he is an intriguing piece, with Scott Wheeler of The Athletic ranking him as the 10th-best prospect in the Flames’ system.

Sergeev played his draft season with the Shreveport Mudbugs in the North American Hockey League (NAHL), posting a 2.17 goals against average (GAA) and a .936 save percentage (SV%) in 20 games. He played the following season with the Tri-City Storm in the United States Hockey League (USHL) before joining the University of Connecticut for the 2022-23 campaign.

The young Russian goaltender had similar stats in each of his first two college seasons, posting a 2.61 GAA and a .913 SV% in his freshman year, while recording a 2.70 GAA and a .912 SV% as a sophomore. After leading the team in starts a season ago, he was supplanted as the team’s number-one option this year by Nashville Predators prospect Ethan Haider.