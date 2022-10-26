Alberta premier Danielle Smith hopes to help in Flames new arena deal

Alberta premier Danielle Smith wants to help the Calgary Flames land a new arena.

Smith said the 39-year-old Saddledome, the current home of the Flames, is no longer up to par compared to other facilities in North America and is hoping to identify how her government can “assist the city and [Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation] in achieving a successful outcome.”

“One need only look north to Rogers Place to see the host of world-class events being attracted to Edmonton along with the ongoing economic revitalization that facility has brought to its downtown core,” Smith wrote in a letter Tuesday.

“Simply stated, Calgary needs a new world class event centre and arena, and the time to commence with this project is now.”

The letter was sent to Mayor Jyoti Gondek, events-centre committee chair Councillor Sonya Sharp, and CSEC chair John Bean.

The province didn’t contribute any funds to the construction of Rogers Place in Edmonton. It has not pledged any funds for Calgary’s new building at this stage. Smith did, however, assign Calgary-Hays MLA, and former city councillor, Ric McIver to be the province’s representative on the project.

“I’ve asked him to reach out to both the city and CSEC on how the province can be helpful in this regard,” Smith wrote.

“As someone who has lived most of my life in Calgary, I know the Flames are an integral part of the fabric of the city, not to mention a critical direct and indirect economic driver and job creator for the community.”

The City of Calgary and CSEC — the parent company of the Calgary Flames, Calgary Hitmen, Calgary Wranglers, Calgary Roughnecks, and Calgary Stampeders — agreed to new discussions regarding a fresh start towards an arena build last week.

The Saddledome is the second-oldest facility in the NHL. Madison Square Garden is technically older but did undergo an extensive $1 billion renovation from 2011-2013.

“We’re at the beginning of an important stage,” Sharp said in a release last Wednesday. “A new event centre for our city will attract investment and international events. It will have enormous benefits for visitors and for Calgarians. We look forward to working with CSEC for our mutual benefit and for a result that works for everyone.”

The City and the Flames had an agreement in place on a new events centre last year, but the project died at the turn of the calendar year when neither CSEC nor the City of Calgary waived construction conditions on the Project Framework Agreement prior to December 31, 2021.

An original estimate of $550 million for the facility ballooned to $634 million before construction began, halting the project.

“All parties share a collective desire to see a new event centre constructed in Calgary,” Bean said. “We look forward to discussions with The City to see if we can find an acceptable path forward.”