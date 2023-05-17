Flames looking at Dave Nonis and Mark Hunter for their GM job: report

Though the Calgary Flames aren’t competing in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, those within the front office appear to be as busy as ever.

The Flames are currently searching for a new head coach after choosing to fire Darryl Sutter earlier in the month. Before they do that, however, they also need to find a new general manager to replace Brad Treliving, who parted ways with the organization at the end of the season.

Several candidates have been linked to the Flames in recent weeks. According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman on his latest 32 Thoughts Podcast, there are a few people within the organization who are being strongly considered for the position.

“I believe there are two internal candidates, Craig Conroy and Brad Pascall,” Friedman said. “I think Craig Conroy and Brad Pascall have been interviewed and are contenders for the Calgary job. As I said on the last [podcast], I was told not to shy away from internal candidates possibly getting it.”

While there has been buzz about the possibility of Conroy getting the job for some time now, Friedman also stressed that there are some outside of the organization who have a shot at landing the position as well.

“I also think there’s some external candidates,” Friedman added. “Mark Hunter is a name that I have mentioned. I had heard that initially he declined to interview or was not available, and now I’ve heard that might be changing. We’ll see where that goes, but the other name I’ve heard there is Dave Nonis, the former Vancouver and Toronto GM.”

Hunter most recently served as the assistant GM for the Toronto Maple Leafs from 2015-2018. Prior to that role, he was the owner, vice president, and GM of the London Knights in the OHL.

Nonis has a bit more experience in the position at the NHL level, having served as GM for both the Maple Leafs and Vancouver Canucks. He was first named the Canucks GM in 2004 and held that position until 2008. He then served as the GM of the Leafs from 2013 to 2015.

More recently, Nonis served as the Anaheim Ducks assistant GM but was relieved of that role in 2022.

A firm date as to when the Flames will actually hire a GM is unknown, but with all the speculation as of late, it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see them have a final decision in the near future.