The Calgary Flames organization is joining everyone in the hockey community to mourn the passing of Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew.

The 31-year-old and his brother were tragically killed in Salem County, New Jersey, after being struck by a vehicle while riding their bikes. The driver remained at the scene but was suspected of driving under the influence.

Gaudreau, who signed a seven-year deal with the Columbus Blue Jackets during the 2022 offseason, spent the prior eight seasons with the Flames. He was an offensive catalyst for the organization and sits fifth in franchise history with 609 points. The impressive total came in just 602 games.

“It’s with great sadness, we mourn the tragic deaths of our friend Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew Gaudreau. Our hearts are broken by this devastating loss,” the Flames wrote on X. “Johnny was and always will be a member of the Flames family and loved by all of Calgary.

“It was our privilege to call Johnny our teammate for nine amazing years in Calgary. He came to Calgary as a young man and grew up here, not only as a superstar on the ice, but also a beloved member of our community. The pain we feel for Johnny’s wife, Meredith, children Noa & Johnny, parents Jane & Guy, sisters Kristen & Katie, and the entire Gaudreau family is immense. Ownership, management, players, and staff of the Flames express our heartfelt sympathies during their time of sorrow. You are in our thoughts and prayers.”

Though there were some initial feelings of frustration from the Flames when Gaudreau chose to sign with the Blue Jackets, it became apparent shortly after just how popular “Johnny Hockey” was in Calgary. Flames fans gave him a roaring ovation in his first game back at the Saddledome, which he seemed very appreciative of.

We join the rest of the hockey community in mourning the tragic and sudden passing of the Gaudreau brothers. Our thoughts are with all their loved ones during this extremely difficult time.