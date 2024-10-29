"Not acceptable": Flames voice frustration after third-straight loss

After an excellent start to the 2024-25 season, the Calgary Flames have hit a bit of a speed bump over the past week.

The Flames fell to the Vegas Golden Knights by a 5-0 final last night, marking their third-straight loss. Thanks to their great start, their record still sits at 5-3-1, though last night’s loss was especially concerning.

The first two losses, which came against the Carolina Hurricanes and Winnipeg Jets, were games the Flames could have won. They were highly competitive games that came right down to the wire. Last night was anything but.

“Our puck battles tonight, they came out with the majority [of them],” head coach Ryan Huska said. “That was evident from the second and third period on. I don’t think we’ve been as crisp with playing to our identity. When guys aren’t having success, they try a little bit too much on their own. I feel like that was kind of the way it went tonight.”

The Golden Knights controlled play from the get-go and wound up outshooting the Flames by a 38-16 margin.

“I think there’s been stretches in the prior games where we played well and with better special teams could’ve easily won both of those games,” said Huska. “Tonight was a different story. This was the first time this year where I thought we were outplayed.”

Last night not only marked the first time the Flames have been shut out this season but also ended Rasmus Andersson’s three-game point streak. The 28-year-old was far from his best, finishing the night with a plus/minus of -3.

“Obviously they’re a good team, but that was not acceptable,” Andersson told reporters. “Second and third period [were] not acceptable. Not up to our standard. It can’t look like that, that’s for sure.”

The Flames will be back in action tomorrow versus the Utah Hockey Club. The club has had its own fair share of struggles lately, dropping four straight and seven of its last eight. Puck drop in tomorrow’s outing is set for 7:30 pm MT.