It appears that the Calgary Flames’ AHL affiliate, the Calgary Wranglers, will be adding a significant piece to their lineup ahead of the playoffs.

As per Ryan Pike of Flames Nation, Samuel Honzek is on his way to Calgary to join the Wranglers with his WHL season having recently wrapped up.

Hearing #Flames prospect Samuel Honzek is headed to Calgary to join the Wranglers as his WHL season has concluded. He’s already under contract – the first year of his ELC slides this season – so he won’t need to sign a try-out deal or anything like that. — Ryan Pike (@RyanNPike) April 9, 2024

Honzek is highly touted, with Scott Wheeler of The Athletic recently listing him as the third-best prospect in the Flames’ system. The six-foot-four winger was selected 16th overall in the 2023 NHL Draft.

This report is backed up by Sportsnet 960’s Pat Steinberg, who said yesterday on Flames Talk that along with Honzek, Jaden Lipinski (Vancouver Giants, WHL) and Etienne Morin (Moncton Wildcats, QMJHL) are also expected to join the Wranglers.

As mentioned on yesterday’s #Flames Talk, plan is for 2023 draft picks Sam Honzek, Jaden Lipinski, and Etienne Morin to join the AHL Wranglers for the rest of the season. Honzek and Lipinski (Vancouver) eliminated from the WHL playoffs. Morin (Moncton) from the QMJHL playoffs. — Pat Steinberg (@Fan960Steinberg) April 9, 2024

Due to an injury sustained in training camp with the Flames, Honzek was limited to just 33 games with the Vancouver Giants this season. In that stretch, he scored 10 goals and 31 points. He and his Giants teammates were recently eliminated in the WHL playoffs, falling to the Everett Silvertips in five games. The 19-year-old Slovakian recorded two goals in the series.

Honzek is a big addition for the Wranglers, who clinched a playoff spot 10 days ago. They’ve had an up-and-down season due to many players spending time with the Flames this season, and they currently own a 35-25-8 record through 68 games. If the season were to end today, they would be going up against the Arizona Coyotes’ affiliate, the Tucson Roadrunners, in the first round of the playoffs.

It will be interesting to see how Honzek’s game translates to the professional ranks. While his offensive numbers the past two seasons haven’t been extraordinary, he is a good skater who isn’t afraid to go to the hard areas of the ice. Joining a team this late is never easy, but with his skillset, he could have a big impact with the Wranglers down the stretch.