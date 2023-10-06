Several Flames fighting for roster spots heading into final preseason game

Tonight’s game versus the Vancouver Canucks will be one of the most important several in the Calgary Flames’ lineup have ever played in.

Though it is just another exhibition game for some expected in tonight’s lineup such as Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri, it is a massive moment for others who are looking to crack a spot on the Flames’ opening night roster.

With long-term injuries sustained to both Jakob Pelletier and Kevin Rooney, some spots have opened up for the Flames up front, and a number of individuals are looking to fill them. Among those are Adam Ruzicka, Matt Coronato, Dryden Hunt, and Cole Schwindt, who will all play tonight against the Canucks. 6-foot-8 winger Adam Klapka also remains in the conversation, but will not be in tonight’s lineup.

As for the back end, the two players thought to be competing to be the Flames’ seventh defenceman in Dennis Gilbert and Ilya Solovyov will both be healthy scratches. While the latter has had an incredible training camp, he is waiver-exempt, which may result in him drawing the short end of the stick.

Jacob Markstrom will get the start for the Flames, while Dan Vladar will back him up. This was to be expected after it was announced yesterday that Dustin Wolf had been assigned to the Calgary Wranglers.

It remains anyone’s guess as to who is able to crack the opening night roster up front. Adam Ruzicka spent the 2022-23 season with the Flames but was a healthy scratch on numerous occasions and wound up suiting up for just 44 games. Hunt, who has 202 career NHL games under his belt, joined the Flames through a trade this past March but finished out the year in the AHL. Despite being an afterthought when training camp began, he has quickly impressed the coaching staff and has a shot at making the team if he can bring his best tonight.

Though preseason action isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, tonight’s game versus the Canucks may be worth tuning into. Given its importance to several players, it promises to be a very intense matchup. Puck drop is set for 8 pm MT.