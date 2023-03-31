Flames farm team introduces Blasty as new Wranglers mascot

The Calgary Flames aren’t the only ones representing Blasty anymore.

The Calgary Wranglers, the American Hockey League affiliate of the Flames, introduced Blasty the Bronco to fans on Friday afternoon, giving the minor-league affiliate its first mascot since relocating to the city this season.

Blasty, who sports No. 1 on his Wranglers jersey, joins the Flames’ Harvey the Hound, Farley the Fox of the Calgary Hitmen of the Western Hockey League, Ralph the Dog of the Calgary Stampeders of the Canadian Football League, and Derrick and Howie the Honey Badger of the Calgary Roughnecks of the National Lacrosse League.

The Wranglers feature a likeness of Blasty on the left shoulder patch of the team’s jersey.

Blasty originated as a third jersey for the Flames from 1998-2000 and 2003-06. It also served as a main jersey from 2000-2003.

It returned as a special edition reverse retro edition for the Flames in 2021, and remains as a third jersey with the team through the 2022-23 campaign.

It’s now morphed into the mascot for the Wranglers.

The Wranglers, who first teased the mascot over a week ago, were the first AHL team to clinch a berth in the Calgary Cup Playoffs and remain atop the Pacific Division with a 46-15-4 record for 96 points through 65 games.

The AHL’s regular season concludes Sunday, April 16.