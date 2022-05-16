Flames fans on Red Mile went nuts for series-clinching OT win (VIDEOS)

It’s not very often that Calgary Flames fans have had a Game 7 overtime goal to celebrate.

In fact, Johnny Gaudreau’s marker on Sunday evening was just the third Game 7 overtime winner in franchise history, per Sportsnet.

So you can bet that Calgary made sure to celebrate it hard.

It took an agonizing 15:09 of overtime for Calgary to find the winner, but the worth was well worth it.

Flames fans at the official Red Lot viewing party and all throughout the famous “Red Mile” went absolutely bonkers once the puck crossed the goal line.

Still not over it 🚨pic.twitter.com/Ucg2OFT96l — Hockey Night in Canada (@hockeynight) May 16, 2022

“Oilers Suck” chants were not too uncommon. Coupled with Edmonton’s Game 7 victory on Saturday night, the parties were pretty hectic all across Alberta this past weekend.

The Oilers Suck chants begin Battle Of Alberta, BRING IT ON!!!#Flames #FireItUp pic.twitter.com/nYcdejiAiM — y – Adam  (@Massonite) May 16, 2022

“Oilers Suck” chants on the Red Mile rn 😂😂😂 #Flames pic.twitter.com/qSEKCgS3xh — Taranjot Vining (@Str8OuttaCGY) May 16, 2022

Even Brady Tkachuk came out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VIRGIN Radio Calgary (@virginradiocalgary)

The red mile is alive. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/uljhZeBe2H — Evan Menzies 🇺🇦 (@Evan_Menzies) May 16, 2022

DA RED MILE BABY pic.twitter.com/gTPZY7Ih63 — Noah Adler (@realnoahadler99) May 16, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by X92.9 Calgary’s Alternative (@x929calgary)

Rest up the next couple of nights because it’s time to do it all again in just a few days. Game 1 of the Battle of Alberta goes Wednesday night in Calgary, with the full Flames/Oilers schedule available here.