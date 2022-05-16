Schedule set for Flames/Oilers Battle of Alberta playoff series

Clear your schedule — the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers are meeting once again in the playoffs.

After both teams ground out Game 7 wins — the Flames, by way of a Johnny Gaudreau overtime winner and the Oilers, through a gutsy yet dominant 2-0 win — the Battle of Alberta is set to return to the NHL playoffs for the first time in over 30 years.

The two provincial rivals have faced off in five playoff series before, between 1983 and 1991. Edmonton won four of the five series. The only Flames win came from an infamous Game 7 own goal in overtime from Oilers defenceman Steve Smith.

Here’s the full schedule breakdown between the Calgary Flames and the Edmonton Oilers:

Game 1 —Wed., May 18, Edmonton at Calgary, 6:30 pm PT/ 7:30 pm MT/ 9:30 pm ET

Game 2 — Fri., May 20, Edmonton at Calgary, 7:30 pm PT/ 8:30 pm MT/ 10:30 pm ET

Game 3 —Sun., May 22, Calgary at Edmonton, 5 pm PT/ 6 pm MT/ 8 pm ET

Game 4 —Tues., May 24, Calgary at Edmonton, 6:30 pm PT/ 7:30 pm MT/ 9:30 pm ET

Game 5 —Thurs., May 26, Edmonton at Calgary, TBD

Game 6 —Sat., May 28, Calgary at Edmonton, TBD

Game 7 —Mon., May 30, Edmonton at Calgary, TBD

Games will be broadcast on Sportsnet and CBC.