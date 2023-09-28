Flames fans react to Mikael Backlund being named captain

The Calgary Flames have a new captain, and his name is Mikael Backlund.

The 21st captain in Flames history, Backlund will be the first to wear the C since Mark Giordano left Calgary two years ago.

“Mikael Backlund is our captain. He has been our captain for some time,” said Flames GM Craig Conroy.

A first-round pick by the Flames in 2007, Backlund has played all of his 908 NHL games with the franchise since breaking into the league in 2008-09.

“This is a very special day for my family and I,” said Backlund. “Calgary is our home and to know that we will continue my playing career here is important to us…. I’m ready for the responsibility that goes with wearing the C and I’m surrounded by a strong leadership group in our locker room that will help us take the next step toward winning the Stanley Cup.”

News of Backlund’s captaincy was met with mostly rave reviews from Flames fans on social media. The longtime Flames centre, who also signed a two-year contract extension today, is a favourite among fans in Calgary.

Here’s a look at the reaction from Flames fans today:

