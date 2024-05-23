SportsHockeyFlamesOilers

Flames fans are rallying around Tanev and Stars to knock out the Oilers

May 23 2024, 6:41 pm
Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports

The Calgary Flames may not be in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but their fan base certainly has a rooting interest in the Western Conference Final.

The Flames’ provincial-rival Edmonton Oilers were able to knock off the Vancouver Canucks in round two to take on the Dallas Stars.

Much like the last round, Flames fans will rally with Canucks fans who are also cheering for the Stars. While plenty of it has to do with both fan bases’ hatred of the Oilers, it also has to do with supporting a former player of both organizations, Chris Tanev.

Tanev played the first 514 games of his NHL career for the Canucks, before signing as a free agent with the Flames ahead of the 2020-21 season. The 34-year-old was a fan favourite in both cities, thanks to the relentless style he plays on the back end each and every night.

The Flames, who are in the midst of a retool, chose to move Tanev to the Stars ahead of the trade deadline in exchange for prospect Artem Grushnikov, a 2024 second-round pick, and a conditional 2026 third-round pick. That pick will go to the Flames should the Stars advance to the Stanley Cup Final, giving fans in Calgary even more reason to root against the Oilers.

Yesterday, Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli appeared on the Barn Burner podcast and asked hosts Dean “Boomer” Molberg, Ryan Pinder, and Rhett Warrener if they would consider cheering for the Oilers. They quickly shut down that possibility, and had many Flames fans rallying around their response.

Game 1 between the Oilers and Stars will begin tonight at the American Airlines Center, with puck drop set for 6:30 pm MT.

