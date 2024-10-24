Flames fans amazed by new horse sculpture outside Saddledome

Prior to Tuesday’s game versus the Pittsburgh Penguins, some Calgary Flames fans noticed an interesting sculpture outside of the Saddledome.

For the start of the Flames🔥game yesterday we had this amazing fire breathing horse on #Saddledome west side tarmac.

We don’t own it, a private company does. It was a perfect fit for our Blasty jersey game day theme night#Calgary #NHl #AHL #hockey #fun #GoFlamesGo pic.twitter.com/iicNQaQeqg — Rick Tulsie (@RickTulsie) October 23, 2024

Many fans hopped onto Reddit to discuss not only how long the horse sculpture had been there, but also where exactly it came from.

“I demand fire-breathing Blastys above all entrances to the new arena,” user WesternExpress wrote. “Keep us warm in line and scare away feeble opposing team fans.”

Daily Hive was able to get in touch with the creators, Kyle Jensen and Ian Rice. The two are a Calgary-based artist duo who run True North Absurdities. Together, they have created several interactive sculptures, including three that breathe fire.

The horse seen by many outside of the Saddledome is the duo’s latest, having just been completed at the end of September. Jensen mentioned to Daily Hive that they decided on a horse because they “wanted to pay tribute to the city we live in and we thought the horse would fit the vibes of Calgary while also still fitting with our style.”

The sculpture caught the eye of the Calgary Flames after debuting at Beakerhead and Night Light in Victoria Park, and was showcased outside the Saddledome for the first time on Tuesday.

“I grew up playing hockey in Calgary so this has been a super cool turn of events for us to showcase [our sculpture] at the Saddledome supporting the Calgary Flames,” Jensen said.

Fans who didn’t get the chance to see the incredible artwork on Tuesday don’t need to worry, as Jensen confirmed it will be back outside the Saddledome two hours ahead of puck drop for tonight’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes, as well as Saturday’s versus the Winnipeg Jets.

Jensen and Rice have also discussed bringing it to future Flames games when the team is wearing their beloved “Blasty” jerseys, which they did on Tuesday night.

A behind-the-scenes look at all the duo’s artwork, including their horse sculpture, can be found here.