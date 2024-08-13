Flames fans are absolutely loving Oilers' offer sheet situation

Sports fans always love being able to laugh at the expense of their team’s rivals, and Calgary Flames supporters are doing just that.

The Edmonton Oilers got some tough news this morning, as it was announced that the St. Louis Blues had signed both Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway to offer sheets. Given the Oilers’ tight salary cap situation, they may only be able to retain one. It’s a difficult situation, given that both players have shown plenty of promise, though Flames fans don’t seem to mind one bit.

Many in Calgary have been quick to pile on the Oilers and their fan base since the signings were announced this morning. The top trending thread on the Flames’ Reddit page today is mocking the Oilers while paying props to the Blues by posting their logo and writing, “Today they are our brothers.”

“My new favourite team!” user Screamin_Viking wrote. “Not just for sticking it to the Oilers, but also for doing a great bit of juggling with the assets and creating a mid-August hockey story.”

Reddit wasn’t the only forum where Flames fans shared a laugh, either. Plenty of people on X were gloating over the situation.

I’ve always mentioned how much I love the St. Louis Blues https://t.co/CG544cz3L5 — James 🔥 (@JamesJohnsonYYC) August 13, 2024

Love to see edmonton suffer. Hope they match so they have to trade away assets — Tye. S (@THStudiosltd) August 13, 2024

While the Oilers could wind up matching the offers for both deals, it would add a combined $6.87 million to their cap. That would force them to do some other roster juggling, as they currently sit more than $340,000 over the NHL’s maximum salary as is. Regardless of the approach they take, this is a situation they were hoping to avoid and one that has Flames fans grinning ear to ear.