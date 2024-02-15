Flames expected to start Wolf as Markstrom absent for morning skate

Calgary Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf is expected to get his first NHL start since December 12 tonight versus the San Jose Sharks.

While starting Wolf could be chalked up to the fact that the Sharks are the NHL’s 31st team in the standings, there may be another reason. Jacob Markstrom was absent from today’s morning skate, while Dan Vladar, who is currently on injured reserve, took part. Despite the situation, however, it is believed that Markstrom is expected to backup tonight.

“Dustin Wolf in the starter’s net this morning, Dan Vladar in the backup net,” Sportsnet 960’s Pat Steinberg wrote on X. “Important to note it’s an optional morning skate and Markstrom practiced yesterday.

Wolf, who has started four games this season, made the first NHL start of his career last season versus the Sharks. He was able to pick up the win in that start, kicking aside 23 of the 24 shots he faced in a 3-1 victory.

This season has saw Wolf have several stints with the Flames, in large part due to Markstrom and Vladar dealing with some minor injuries. In five appearances this season, one of which he made in relief, he has a 3.46 goals against average (GAA) along with a .893 save percentage (SV%), and a 1-2-1 record.

While his NHL numbers aren’t great, Flames fans are very excited about Wolf, and for good reason. The 22-year-old has won the AHL’s goalie of the year award in each of his first two sesaons, and was named the league’s MVP in 2022-23. He is continuing to dominate in his third season, with a 2.27 GAA along with a .927 SV% in 28 appearances.

Though Wolf has yet to earn a full-time spot with the Flames, that could soon change. Markstrom, who is having a Vezina-trophy like season, has been involved in several trade rumours as of late, and could be moved ahead of the March 8th deadline. If a trade doesn’t transpire, Wolf will likely remain in the situation, but is a near guarantee to be on the Flames roster next season given that he will no longer be waiver exempt.