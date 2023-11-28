"Hoping he was getting up": Flames EBUG nearly forced into action versus Golden Knights

There wasn’t a person more nervous in the Saddledome last night than the Calgary Flames’ emergency backup goaltender, Dusty Nickel.

While the 32-year-old received the thrill of a lifetime in finding out that he would be on the bench for the Flames last night in their game versus the Vegas Golden Knights, he never would have imagined that he may be called into action.

That looked like it was going to be the case, as just five minutes into the game, Dan Vladar appeared to be injured after getting crashed into by Golden Knights forward William Carrier. The Flames netminder stayed down on the ice for a lengthy period of time before he was able to get back to his feet and remain in the game, much to the relief of Nickel.

Dan Vladar gets run over. But he gets up and stays in the game. Dusty Nickel time will have to wait. pic.twitter.com/plfxdETRaO — Robert Munnich (@RingOfFireCGY) November 28, 2023



“There was so much going through my head at that point,” Nickel said on Vladar appearing to be injured. “I was hoping he was getting up. I wasn’t quite sure what to think at that point. It was a little bit of a whirlwind. I was watching pretty close to see how that was going to go. It was good to see him get back up and battle through, he had an awesome game after that.

“When you look up and see 55 minutes left in the game, [it’s a scary feeling] for sure.”

Like Nickel alluded to, Vladar was phenomenal throughout, making several 10-bell saves that not only kept the Flames in the game, but also allowed them to leave with two points thanks to an overtime winner off the stick of MacKenzie Weegar.

This start was not one expected to be given to Vladar, but was forced upon him due to an illness that Jacob Markstrom is dealing with. The Flames now have two days off before taking on the Dallas Stars on Thursday, meaning the 33-year-old could very well be ready to take the crease back by then. Nevertheless, Vladar’s performance on Monday night will certainly go a long way in helping him earn some more starts moving forward.