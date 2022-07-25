Hockey Canada releases "action plan" to address toxic issues in sport

Hockey Canada announced Monday it has released an action plan to help address toxic behaviours in the sport.

The plan is “an important step in upholding Hockey Canada’s responsibility to address toxic behaviours – both on and off the ice – that conflict with what Canadians expect hockey to be and to confront the culture of silence that exists in corners of the game,” the organization said in a press release.

We need to do more to address the behaviours that are undermining the many good things the game brings to our country. With our Action Plan, we aim to do just that. READ THE PLAN ➡️ https://t.co/n1ROLI44y6 pic.twitter.com/oyYjXJa9y4 — Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) July 25, 2022

The Action Plan includes:

Adopting the Universal Code of Conduct to Prevent and Address Maltreatment in Sport 6.0.

Implementing a comprehensive tracking and reporting system for all complaints of maltreatment, abuse, or harassment. The results will be published publicly annually to hold Hockey Canada accountable.

Increasing and enhancing training for players, coaches, employees, and volunteers to include additional focus on masculinity, consent, and toxic behaviours, and to drive a culture in hockey that encourages all participants to speak up.

A comprehensive review of all existing training programs by an independent specialist.

Implementing enhanced character screening for all high-performance players.

Mandating that breaching the Code of Conduct or failing to participate in any investigation could result in a lifetime ban from Hockey Canada programs.

Prioritizing and investing in a robust department focused on safe and inclusive sport initiatives, including combatting harassment, abuse, injury prevention, mental health, and gender equity.

The plan, in addition to steps announced 11 days ago, has been released online.

Hockey Canada is under fire after a $3.55-million lawsuit was settled out of court in April by a woman who alleged she was sexually assaulted by eight Canadian Hockey League players at a Hockey Canada event in June 2018.

The federal government froze funding to Hockey Canada, and it’s lost several high-level sponsors in the process over the handling of the investigation.

Hockey Canada later apologized in an open letter.

Members of Canada’s 2003 World Junior team have also been accused of a group sexual assault, an allegation that came to light last week.

“We recognize that there is an urgent need to address the types of behaviours that are rightly causing Canadians to question aspects of our game,” Scott Smith, president and chief executive officer of Hockey Canada, said in the release.

“Culture change will not occur overnight, but with this Action Plan we are fully committed to making the meaningful changes necessary to ensure the safety, welfare, and well-being of everyone who participates in, and enjoys the sport of hockey.”