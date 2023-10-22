Flames' legend Matt Stajan has hospital room named after late son

Calgary Flames legend Matt Stajan is dedicating hospital room named after his late son.

The Flames Foundation announced on Sunday morning that the “Emerson Stajan Infant Transition Room” has officially opened at the Foothills Medical Centre’s NICU unit in Calgary.

The Emerson Stajan Infant Transition Room has opened in the Foothills Medical Centre, NICU Unit. Through fundraising efforts of the Stajan family and @NHLFlames Foundation in support of @yyc_health this will provide a warm and comforting area for the stabilization of infants. 💙 pic.twitter.com/RqzZEzlvpw — Flames Foundation (@FlamesFdn) October 22, 2023

The Stajan family tragically lost Emerson shortly after his birth in March of 2014.

The family has since started the Emerson Stajan Foundation which accepts donations that go toward different charities in Calgary.

The room was made possible through fundraising and will serve as a place for newborn babies and parents in the NICU to have some privacy as they prepare to transition from the hospital to the home.

The tragedy gave way to one of Stajan’s more memorable moments with the Flames.

In Stajan’s third game back since Emerson’s death, he was awarded a penalty shot against Edmonton Oilers goaltender Viktor Fasth. With his wife Katie watching from home, Stajan was able to score and pointed to the heavens above.

Stajan and his wife have since given birth to two more sons, Elliot Emerson Stajan born in 2015 and Dylan Stajan in 2018.

Matt Stajan spent 15 years in the NHL, nine of which were with the Flames. During that time he scored 59 goals and 190 points while also becoming a fan favourite.

Before that, he spent seven seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs, drafted by the franchise in 2002 and being shipped to Calgary as part of the trade that sent Dion Phaneuf eastbound.

Stajan spent one season overseas, playing for Munich EHC of the DEL, before calling it a career in 2019, making him a veteran of 1,003 NHL games.