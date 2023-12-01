"It's a sh*tty business": Flames disappointed to see Zadorov traded

Nikita Zadorov may have no longer wanted to be a part of the Calgary Flames, but that doesn’t make it any easier for his teammates to see him go.

On Thursday afternoon, the Flames granted Zadorov’s trade request, sending him to the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for two future draft picks. While moving the 28-year-old was something everyone knew was coming, it was still difficult for his teammates to see him go.

“It’s a sh*tty business. That’s just how it is,” Nazem Kadri told reporters. “You get to know somebody, they’re in the room every single day, and the next thing you know they’re on a different team. Especially when it’s a friend of yours, you get a little sensitive about it.”

The timing of the trade wasn’t easy for the Flames, as it came just hours before their game versus the Dallas Stars. They didn’t let it distract them, however, and were able to complete a late comeback to earn themselves a 4-3 overtime victory.

“[The trade] could have been a huge distraction. That’s when guys are coming to the rink, and it happens,” Tanev said. “We did a really good job with sort of putting that aside and focusing on playing.

“I talked to Z, I wished him good luck and all the best. I was at the rink already, and then it’s time to prepare for the game.”

While it wasn’t an easy situation, this team is used to having plenty of noise surrounding them. Coming off of a season in which there seemed to be some sort of drama on a daily basis seemed to help when it came to last night’s game.

“I thought the team did a really good job,” said head coach Ryan Huska. “I think it’s just kind of a carryover of their ability to deal with outside noise. It’s all part of it. We have a lot of guys that have been around trades before. They happen. Teammates that are good friends go to different places, but it’s part of the business.”

Lost in all of this is that with their win last night, the Flames record has improved to 8-3-2 over their last 13 games. They will look to keep the good times rolling on Saturday night, when, as fate would have it, they are set to take on Zadorov and the Canucks at the Saddledome. Puck drop is set for 8 pm MT.