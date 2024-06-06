Talks of Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom being traded to the New Jersey Devils aren’t finished yet.

Heading into the trade deadline, there was plenty of speculation that Markstrom would be moved to the Devils. It was even reported that the Flames got as far as asking the 34-year-old if he would be willing to waive his no-movement clause.

The deal failed to come to fruition, however, with the belief being that Flames ownership wasn’t willing to retain any of Markstrom’s $6 million cap hit. Instead, the Devils chose to trade for Jake Allen and Kaapo Kahkonen. That said, the latter’s contract has now expired, and with Allen having just one season remaining, they still need a goalie. In a recent segment on SC with Jay Onrait, TSN’s Pierre LeBrun said talks between the two teams have started back up.

“Those conversations with the Flames have taken up again,” LeBrun said. “We know that those two teams almost had a deal done before the trade deadline earlier this year before March 8. It fell apart, but the Devils remain interested in Jacob Markstrom and as importantly, Jacob Markstrom has a full no-move, but my understanding is he’s willing to go to New Jersey.”

With the Flames in a retooling stage where they are looking to acquire prospects and picks, the Devils match as a great trading partner. They have the 10th selection for the 2024 draft later this month, along with some other intriguing young pieces such as forward Alexander Holtz.

Markstrom has two seasons remaining on his deal, which makes his contract far less risky for the Devils or any other interested team to take on. In 48 games this past season, he posted a 2.78 goals against average (GAA) along with a .905 save percentage (SV%) and a 23-23-2 record.