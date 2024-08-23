Flames goalie has brought his adorable pet bunny to Calgary

With training camp nearing, Devin Cooley has arrived in Calgary, and he’s brought a special somebody with him.

Cooley, who was signed to a two-year deal by the Flames earlier this offseason, shared a picture to his Instagram story that featured a scenic picture of downtown Calgary, along with his and his girlfriend Natalie’s pet bunny, Tito.

Tito Cooley and his parents Devin and Natalie have arrived in #yyc 🐰 📸: Tito Cooley on IG (tito.cooley) pic.twitter.com/fOUzQOq0pZ — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) August 23, 2024

Tito is a five-year-old Mini Lop, who Flames were first introduced to shortly after Cooley signed his new deal this summer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Devin Cooley (@devin_cooley)

“We’re headed to Calgary!” Cooley captioned an Instagram photo that showed him holding Tito. “Couldn’t be more excited to join the Calgary Flames and the C of Red for the next two years!”

Tito has had his own Instagram page since early March, though the couple has been sharing photos of him for much longer. He accompanies them on many journeys, including to the beach, where he walks around with them on a leash.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nat💕 (@natalieweyers)

As for Cooley himself, he’ll be looking to put together a big performance in training camp with hopes of impressing the Flames coaching staff. While it seems he’s on the outside looking in when it comes to an opening night roster spot, it’s by no means an impossible feat.

Projected starter Dustin Wolf is far from experienced at the NHL level and remains waiver-eligible for one more season. Dan Vladar, meanwhile, underwent season-ending hip surgery in late March, and it remains unclear whether or not he’s back to 100%.

Dan Vladar will undergo season-ending hip surgery. Jacob Markstrom has been cleared for full practice and game participation. Dustin Wolf will remain on the roster on an emergency recall basis. More info: https://t.co/L0X1po9Udl#Flames | @MFradiology pic.twitter.com/t9QvRden3N — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) March 21, 2024

Cooley was able to appear in the first six NHL games of his career a season ago with the San Jose Sharks. He also suited up for 14 AHL games with the Rochester Americans, posting a 3.77 goals against average (GAA) along with a .891 save percentage (SV%) in 14 appearances.

Should Cooley see some time with the Flames this season, Tito could quickly become a very famous pet in Calgary.