Calgary Flames forward Blake Coleman and his wife Jordan are expecting a baby boy.

The happy couple have two daughters, Charlie and Elizabeth. Jordan shared a photo of them on Instagram that featured their announcement of their soon-to-be baby boy.

“We can’t wait to add some more boy energy to our family!” Jordan wrote. “Baby brother coming in August! Charlie said we are naming him Spikes.”

The Colemans married in 2019 when Blake was still playing with the New Jersey Devils. He would soon after go on to join the Tampa Bay Lightning, where he would win two Stanley Cups, before signing a six-year deal with the Flames as a free agent in 2021.

Coleman is currently having the best season of his NHL career. His 18 goals through 42 games are just four shy of his career high, while his 35 points are just three back. Both totals lead the Flames and are a big reason as to why they remain in the playoff hunt.

While welcoming a third child will keep Coleman and his wife very busy, his main focus for the time being will continue to be hockey. He and his Flames teammates are on the road tonight to take on the Vegas Golden Knights. A win would mark their third straight and potentially tie them in points with the Edmonton Oilers for a wild-card spot. That will depend on how the Oilers fare in their own game tonight versus the Montreal Canadiens, but it goes to show just how tight things are in the Western Conference.