Flames have three players gunning for big milestones tonight

Tonight’s season finale versus the San Jose Sharks may not mean much in the standings, but within the Calgary Flames’ locker room, it is a big one.

The Flames have three players that could hit some big personal milestones in this one. MacKenzie Weegar, who entered the season with a career-high of eight goals, sits at 19 on the season, and is looking to become just one of four NHL defencemen this season to hit the 20-goal mark.

Blake Coleman, who missed the last four games with an upper-body injury, is just one goal shy of 30. Like Weegar, he has had a career year, and hitting the 30-goal mark for the first time in his career would be icing on the cake for what has been a great individual season.

Nazem Kadri also has a shot at a big achievement, as he too sits at 29 goals on the season. It would mark the third time in his career he has hit the 30-goal mark, with his last coming in 2017-18 with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

“We have a couple shooters tonight,” Coleman said. “I think Weegsy’s coming on a milestone, and Naz too. Three-on-0, see who shoots the puck. See who likes who more, I guess.”

While Coleman may not like the answer, it seems that Kadri has already made up his mind if that situation were to arise.

“For me, personally, I’m probably looking for Weegsy,” Kadri joked. “Obviously, Colesy first time for 30 would be special. If it goes off my shin pad, I’ll take it too.”

Despite the Flames’ season not going as hoped, all three mentioned have been bright spots for this team. Head coach Ryan Huska, who has given them praise on plenty of occasions, is hopeful all three achievements can be reached.

“For the individual player, they’re important,” Huska said. “Blake Coleman, when you talk about him, this is a career year for him in regards to points being put up. He keeps getting better. He didn’t come in expecting to be a 30-goal guy this year, he just came in to be his very best. You’re hopeful for him that he gets that tonight.

“MacKenzie, over the course of the year, has been consistent with his play. He came in this year the right way, and the offence is a byproduct of the way his mentality has been, so you’re hopeful that he gets 20. Naz, as consistent as he’s been over the course of the year, every day he’s been on a line that’s been arguably our best line. A lot of that has to do with the way Naz has approached it, so you would love to see him be able to finish it that way as well, getting his 30th.”

As frustrating of a season as it’s been, seeing any of the three being able to find the back of the net, paired with a win, would be a nice way to end things. Puck drop in tonight’s contest is set for 7 pm MT.