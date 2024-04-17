Some of the best hockey moments come from players being mic’d up, and the Calgary Flames provided fans with just that.

With one game remaining in the season, the Flames recently had its team photo day. These are standard for all NHL teams every season, but what made this one stand out was that they chose to mic up Andrew Mangiapane. The team’s official X account released some of that this morning, which included the 28-year-old receiving some funny chirps from some of his teammates.

“How much did you pay for that haircut?” Mikael Backlund is heard saying at the start of the clip.

Shortly after, 6-foot-4 goaltender Jacob Markstrom took a seat next to the 5-foot-10 Mangiapane, but made sure to sit on several towels while doing so. When asked by Mangiapane why he needed to look taller, the Swedish goaltender responded, “Because you’re so big.”

“You can’t let me be here alone!” Mang, mic’d up during our #Flames team and staff photo day 📸 pic.twitter.com/jZW1I9Hkjy — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) April 17, 2024

Despite the disappointing on-ice results this season, the Flames have remained a tight-knight group throughout. That was apparent during their final practice on Monday, where they had plenty of fun in what will be one of their last times on the ice with this exact group.

Their final game of the season is set to take place tomorrow night at the Saddledome versus the San Jose Sharks. The two met just over a week ago, with the Flames walking away with a 3-2 overtime victory.

The Sharks are dead last in NHL standings, which presents the Flames with a good opportunity to end their season on a high note. Puck drop is set for 7 pm MT.