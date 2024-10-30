Tonight isn’t just any other game for Calgary Flames captain Mikael Backlund.

After surpassing Mark Giordano to move into second all-time in games played for the Flames last season, Backlund is set to play in his 1,000th NHL game tonight.

On a special night for Backs, a couple of very special guests were on hand to read the starting lineup 🥹 pic.twitter.com/4bJgM1w6is — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) January 10, 2024

Given that he’s just the second player in franchise history to do so while only wearing a Flames uniform throughout, his team is making sure they celebrate him ahead of the big night.

The stalls have a new look for tonight’s game 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VjY0GRrsJG — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) October 30, 2024

“This means a lot to him, to his family, to the city of Calgary, all the fans, and to his teammates,” MacKenzie Weegar explained. “This is a pretty special moment for him. I hope he’s taking it all in. I’m sure he is. [A] lot of ABBA [going on] in the room.”

Jokes aside, Backlund, who was named the 21st captain in franchise history ahead of the 2023-24 season, means a ton to every single player in the Flames dressing room. That was quite evident by hearing how excited they are for him tonight.

“It’s nice to be sitting beside him,” Jonathan Huberdeau said. “It’s so special [playing] 1,000 games, only with one team as well, same organization. He gives so much to this place. It’s quite an achievement to get 1,000 games. Tonight’s going to be special for him, and he’s gotta [make sure] to take it all in.”

Sportsnet’s Eric Francis mentioned on air days ago that Backlund and his wife, Frida, didn’t originally expect him to last very long in the NHL. Their plan was to ride it out for a few years before heading back overseas to continue playing.

Instead, he’s developed into one of the game’s better defensive centremen, making him a player that all his coaches, including Ryan Huska, feel comfortable putting on the ice in any situation.

“I’ve been lucky enough to be around for probably close to 500 games, I would think, at the NHL level. The one thing that I do love about him is that he’s very emotional, wears his heart on his sleeve type guy,” Huska said. “You can see the passion that he has for the game, for his teammates, and for this team.”

Huska also praised Backlund’s loyalty. The 35-year-old was set to enter the final season of his contract in 2023-24 and had the opportunity to go elsewhere in hopes of winning a Stanley Cup. He instead chose to sign a two-year extension with the Flames. Being able to hit tonight’s big achievement while dawning the flaming ‘C’ clearly means a lot to him.

“It’s crazy, the players that have done it before me, those players [to do it] for one team. They are some pretty good players,” Backlund said. “It’s pretty surreal that I’m up there with them. It’s a lot to take in. I’m proud of the work I put in to be here today, and I’m going to keep pushing myself to stay in this league for as long as I want to.”

To no surprise, Backlund has continued to be his reliable self through the first nine games of the 2024-25 season, scoring two goals and five points. He’ll look to up those totals tonight in hopes of helping his team pick up a win against the Utah Hockey Club.

Puck drop tonight is set for 7:30 pm MT.