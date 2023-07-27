Flames could capitalize on Bruins' centre desperation in Lindholm trade

If the Calgary Flames are still considering trading Elias Lindholm, they may have a new perfect fit — the Boston Bruins.

With the recent news of Patrice Bergeron retiring, the Bruins centre ice depth is looking rather bleak now. While David Krejci could still return, general manager Don Sweeney will need to add another centreman to this group if he hopes to see them contend once again this upcoming season.

One player who should be of major interest to him is Lindholm, who, despite currently being a Flame, could soon be moved due to his hesitancy in signing an extension. The 28-year-old has one more season remaining on his deal with a cap hit of $4.85 million.

In a lot of ways, Lindholm is a similar player to Bergeron. Not only is he capable of providing steady offence as proven by his 139 goals and 325 points through his past 369 games, but he is also very sound defensively. He finished second in Selke Trophy voting for the 2021-22 season and has two other top-10 finishes in his career.

Lindholm would immediately step in and fill the top centre role for the Bruins, regardless of whether or not Krejci decides to return. It would also give the Swede the fresh start he seems to be looking for.

As far as a trade goes, sending just picks or prospects to the Flames likely won’t get it done, as their ownership has made it clear they aren’t looking to rebuild. Instead, a young roster player could be a better starting point, similar to the recent Tyler Toffoli trade that saw Yegor Sharangovich head to Calgary.

One such player who may fit the bill for the Flames is Jake DeBrusk, who is just 26 years old and carries a $4 million cap hit. Like Lindholm, he is set to become a UFA after the 2023-24 season, meaning the Flames would need to know that he would re-sign before making any such trade. If he were willing to do so, he would be an excellent starting piece for general manager Craig Conroy to consider.