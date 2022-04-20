Idle Flames can claim the Pacific Division title tonight

The Calgary Flames can clinch the Pacific Division on Wednesday.

Without lifting a finger.

And, somewhat, at the expense of the team up the QEII.

The Flames can lay claim to an eighth division title with an Edmonton Oilers loss against the Dallas Stars at Rogers Place tonight.

Calgary leads Edmonton by 10 points for first in the Pacific. The Flames have five games remaining, and the Oilers have six. An Edmonton loss to Dallas would drop an available earning points by the Oilers to 104 points — the same total the Flames currently have and would end with should they lose each of the remaining five games of the season.

The Flames, however, already hold the tiebreaker with 42 regulation wins.

The Oilers can only get to 41, assuming a full win-out of the remaining games on their docket.

A Stars win would make any conversation moot, but Edmonton — firmly fixed in second place — still has plenty to play for. The team can go a long way to clinching its own berth into the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a win.

Calgary, which clinched Saturday and can also claim the division against Dallas on Thursday, will have plenty of reason to keep tabs on the game regardless.

Barring something crazy happening to the wild card chase in the Western Conference, the Flames will either play the Stars or Nashville Predators.

Calgary lost 3-2 in a shootout to Nashville on Tuesday and will host Dallas at the Saddledome on Thursday.

The Predators currently hold down the first wild card into the playoffs from the West with 93 points, aligning a first-round date with Calgary. The Stars, at 91 points, are currently slotted as the second wild card — placing them in line with a Colorado Avalanche clash.

Nashville has a 55.6% chance of finishing in that first wild card, according to MoneyPuck.

Dallas is projected as having a 49.1% chance at the spot.

Funny enough, the Flames still have one game against each, giving fans a potential preview of both matchups.