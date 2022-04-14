The Calgary Flames waited nearly three decades to find a 100-point scorer.

It might be less than two weeks for their next century man.

Johnny Gaudreau continued his torrid pace through the 2020-21 campaign by eclipsing the 100-point plateau with a pair of assists against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night, and in the process became the first Flames skater in 29 years to hit triple digits in a single season.

The last before Gaudreau?

Theo Fleury, who landed square on 100, in 83 games, in the 1992-93 campaign.

The next after Gaudreau?

It could very well be Matthew Tkachuk, who enters action against the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday in sole possession of sixth in NHL scoring with 92 points (37 goals, 55 assists) through 73 games.

“Not many guys can say they’ve hit 100,” Tkachuk said the night of Gaudreau’s milestone marker, referencing the degree of difficulty in his linemate’s rare achievement.

Can you put that into perspective?

“I’ve never gotten it. Never even come close,” Tkachuk shrugged. “He’s been knocking at the door for a couple years. I remember him saying a couple days ago or a couple weeks ago that the year he sat on 99 wasn’t the best feeling after that.

“It’s very hard. You see a couple guys a year, maybe.

“Maybe.

“It’s pretty cool.”

Gaudreau shared a quick look of confusion before quickly scanning the game sheet in front of him.

Tkachuk’s season total wasn’t on it, but that didn’t stop him.

“I think he’s right behind me,” said Gaudreau, whose 101 points are the most from a Flames player since Al MacInnis reached 103 in 1990-91. “I’m sure he’ll be here. The way he’s playing for us, I’m sure he’ll be there.

“How many more games do we have, nine?

“I’m sure he’ll be right there, too.”

Gaudreau isn’t wrong.

The math checks out.

Should Tkachuk keep pace, and play the remaining nine games of the season — Calgary can clinch as early as Thursday and resting players the rest of the way through the regular season isn’t out of the realm of possibility — the 24-year-old pending restricted free agent would hit 103 points.

Yes, 103.

It’d be the first time since 1990-91, with MacInnis and Fleury, that the Flames had two 100-point players in the same season

It’d also lock Tkachuk in with MacInnis and Mike Bullard as the ninth-most productive season in franchise history, assuming Gaudreau as well would leapfrog over the pair as well.

Only four players have toppled 100 points this season.

Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers is currently the Art Ross frontrunner with 108 points (42 goals, 66 assists). Jonathan Huberdeau of the Florida Panthers sits three points back in that chase with 105 points (28 goals, 77 assists). Leon Draisaitl, McDavid’s Edmonton teammate, sits at 102 points (51 goals, 51 assists), and Gaudreau is parked in fourth.

Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs needs a single to move from 99 to 100, and Tkachuk sits fifth.

Eight points shy of a century.

So yes, Tkachuk is close.

And the Flames might not have to wait nearly as long for their next 100-point scorer.